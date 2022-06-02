Health Department Encourages COVID-19 Testing After Gaylord Tornado Clean-Up

After large numbers of people came to Gaylord in the tornado’s aftermath to help with cleanup efforts, The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is deploying their mobile clinic to pass out free at-home COVID tests to those in the area.

The health department says they want to make sure people test themselves if they were helping in the past two weeks.

Tests from their mobile unit are free.

“It’s convenient it’s easy and we can move this unit around,” said Health Department of Northwest Michigan Logistics Team member Joe Raona. “It makes it accessible to a lot more people.”

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says they will be at the Gaylord Home Depot parking lot June 3 from 8-2.