Michigan Elks Association Donates $20,000 to Gaylord Community

The Michigan Elks Association is giving $20,000 to the Gaylord community after an EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord on May 20.

$10,000 will go to the Gaylord Tornado Response Fund and $10,000 will go to the Otsego Food Pantry in the hope that the contributions will “help them recover from the devastation that occurred” on May 20, according to the Michigan Elks Association.

The funds will be presented to both groups at the Gaylord Elks Lodge Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.

The Michigan Elks Association has over 18,000 members in 53 lodges throughout Michigan. For more information about the Elks, .