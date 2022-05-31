U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow Walks Through Devastation in Gaylord, Meets with City Leaders

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow visited Gaylord on Tuesday to hear from local leaders and see the devastation first-hand.

Her longest stop was at Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, where two lives were lost. She learned that the two biggest problems in the city right now are debris management and finding housing for those who lost everything in the storm.

“What was important to me, was to get a clear focus on the best way I can help,” said Stabenow. “It was really important for me to touch base directly with the city and county leaders, law enforcement, community leaders and I have an opportunity to really see the damage.”

One group known as Northern Homes Community Development Corp. teamed up with The Red Cross and E-Free Church in Gaylord. They specialize in helping people find affordable housing, as well as disaster preparedness and recovery counseling.

“A week or so before the storm, we would have said ‘Oh, this category we never use,’ and oddly enough, then a tornado hits here and suddenly we do need to. People are coming to us with disaster recovery,” said Faith Wicklund, NHCDC Finance Manager/Housing Counselor. “The most help needed in this situation is basically the uninsured-don’t have home insurance or renters insurance possibly, because of their living situation, but that’s the group that we need to reach out to”

Senator Stabenow toured the hardest-hit areas in Gaylord and says she’s amazed at how much the community has already come together to help get things back to normal.

“We’re going to do everything possible, myself, my team, to be supportive and get as much federal assistance that’s available here to the community,” said Stabenow.

The senator also feels that churches like E-Free, nonprofit groups and foundations, are going to be crucial in filling in the housing/resources gap right now.