Gaylord Community Pauses Tornado Relief Efforts to Honor Memorial Day

Life-long resident, 93 year-old Anthony Mankowski, has never missed a Memorial Day event in Gaylord, so he says.

“I don’t remember missing any, even during COVID-19 we had a drive-by memorial,” he says.

Mankowski says this year’s was the biggest crowd he’s ever witnessed, with people standing all along the sidewalks in downtown, around the Otsego County memorial, near the pavilion.

The Gaylord community came together to honor their 50 or more military members that have died, in the wake of their own recent tragedy, the deadly May 20 tornado, and took a break from recovery efforts that are far from over.

“A lot of people got their own stuff going on out there,” says U.S. Army Infantry Veteran, Joshua Russell. “Their own clean up, their own mess, picking up right now. For them to take a little time of their day and come out here and show their support, that’s excellent.”

Russell has received the purple heart medal, twice. He was in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012. His team encountered several improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and two men in his squadron died when a member stepped on one. Russell had a traumatic brain injury as a result.

In spite of this, he says he wants people to honor the day by celebrating in their own way, but not forgetting the sacrifice.

“Remember what you’re celebrating for and why we’re here doing it,” Russell says.

SSgt Andrew Kuc is a U.S. Marine Corps Recruiter, working with Gaylord students regularly, educating them on the significance of joining the armed forces and the sacrifices. This day can be particularly difficult for him.

“For me personally, I do have people in which I want to remember and to see the community come together it makes it more worthwhile,” he says. “The community is going through its own problems and then the tornado, the natural disaster, so to see them come out and give a couple hours just to participate and observe, it does wonders.”

Memorial Day is not just for those service members who died, but for all of those who have sacrificed time with their families, their health or their sense of peace.

“Every night, at about 3 or 4, my dad goes to Korea and his dementia takes him back to his twenties. And so every night my dad fights a war. There’s not a night that my dad sleeps,” says U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Marcy Deaushesne. “We [have] just got to do better at recognizing people who are fighting and are demons. ”

Deaushesne, also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1518, says to honor our military members is to support them in death but also when they transition back into civilian life.

“I encourage all veterans to reach out to one another at least once a week. If you see somebody struggling and make yourself known to them, make yourself available to them.” she says.

The day may weigh heavy on those in attendance at Memorial Day ceremonies, but Deaushesne says it’s something that every veteran or active military members share.

“It is a weight that we all carry because there’s a brotherhood. It’s not just a burden on me. It’s a burden everybody carries that. If you served, you carry that. You carry all of them with you right here,” she says, pointing at her heart.

Tony Sharkey is the Quartermaster for the VFW Post #1518. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years.

He says Memorial Day is chance for everyone to take a pause and reflect, especially in a rapid-paced world.

In return for the respect and support the community has shown its veterans, Sharkey says they are turning the tables and giving back to those affected by the tornado.

“When you think about all we’ve been through in Gaylord and we understand the mental issues of of all that– what you go through in the military,” he says. “We’re going through very similar kinds of things right now with a tornado, people still in the hospital. So we’re turning the tables and we’re going to provide a USO style show for the community on June 11.”

The purpose of the benefit tribute concerts series is to give people something cheerful to focus on, while also helping raise money to provide vehicles to people who lost theirs in the storm.

“It’s our gift to the community and we’re kind of as the veterans, we’re [happy] to do it,” Sharkey says.

The concert will be held at the Gaylord Bowling Center on Gornick Avenue, Sat. June 11, at 2 pm and 7 pm.