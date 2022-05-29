Families in Otsego County Rebuild Their Lives After Tornado

Families in Otsego County are still reeling from the devastation of the tornado last weekend.

Many in the path of the storm lost parts of their home and most of their belongings.

Elmira resident Richard Ostrom was inside his house when an EF-3 tornado destroyed part of it.

He says all he was thinking was, “don’t take me.”

“We’ve had a lot of volunteers out here, so it’s been kind of long, but it’s gone smoothly, we lost a lot of stuff, but I still got my house, I still got a roof over my head, it’s better than what most people in Gaylord can say,” said Ostrom.

His daughter Kristi lives in Gaylord and she says her family was out driving when the tornado hit.

“I remember calling our neighbor in town and he’s like, ‘yeah, I can see the funnel cloud right now’ and all I could think about was my dad,” said Kristi Morgan. “For like an hour, I tried to get ahold of him and he wasn’t answering his phone and then he finally got ahold of us and he had said that the tornado had hit and we immediately got in our car that day and drove over.”

One of their biggest losses was Ostrom’s camper—which he planned to move into before the storm.

“He’s lost his home due to the storm and we’ve actually started a Go Fund Me account for him to possibly get him a new camper,” said Morgan. “Honestly, it just scares me with him being here and stuff like that happening, all I can think about is when he’s not answering his phone, what’s going to happen next?”

Rick’s fiancé Sheila says while thankfully everyone is okay, things aren’t the same as they were.

“We had our camper destroyed, we had two sheds over there with blow-up slides and pillows, our patio furniture, we still haven’t found, my motorcycle was in the big one and it came down on top of it,” said Sheila Staines.

So far, they’ve had help from family, friends and countless volunteers, but there’s still a lot of clean up left.

“I’m still working on our renter’s insurance to try and put everything in there and it’s like every day is a flashback, because there’s things in there that were so sentimental,” said Staines. “It’s just rough, but I just want to thank everybody for all their help and support.”

To donate to Rick’s Go Fund Me page, visit .