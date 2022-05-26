Michigan Works! to Host Tornado Recovery and Assistance Event Friday in Gaylord

Michigan Works! says three dozen businesses in Gaylord have been impacted by last week’s tornado, and it could be weeks or months before they reopen.

The agency is hosting a number of tornado recovery and assistance events for both employers and employees. The free sessions include help for business owners who may be completely closed due to the storm, either for short-term repairs or closed indefinitely. There is also help for workers – with building resumes and other resources for job seekers.

Melissa McDonnell is a Michigan Works! Business Solutions Professional. She says the free assistance is open to “any individual that currently cannot maintain their traditional job at this time due to the storm, either leaving destruction behind that has forced the business to close temporarily or even possibly permanently.”

Friday’s work session will also include resources from MDHHS, and the unemployment agency (UIA). It’s being held at the Otsego County library from noon until 3 pm.