Gaylord Community Eligible for Food Assistance, State Emergency Relief after Tornado

Individuals affected by an EF-3 tornado that moved through Gaylord last Friday may be eligible for replacement food assistance or State Emergency relief, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are marshalling resources and energy across state government to help Michiganders in Gaylord recover and rebuild from last week’s tornado,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We are helping families put food on the table and we will continue working with other state departments and federal partners to ensure families and small businesses have what they need.”

Lost food that had been bought with Food Assistance Program benefits received through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be able to be replaced, but is only available to those already receiving food assistance benefits, according to the MDHHS.

Any Food Assistance Program recipient who had food spoil because of a power outage or lost food to storm damage can contact their caseworker to request food replacement benefits. The deadline to request benefits is ten days after the date of the storm or power outage.

Pandemic EBT benefits to families and children who were remotely learning because of COVID-19 can’t be replaced, according to the MDHHS.

Low-income residents who had significant damage to their homes can apply for the State Emergency Relief program, which provides immediate help to anyone facing conditions of hardship or emergencies that threaten health and safety.

The program is available to eligible Gaylord residents that need help with home repairs that are needed to correct unsafe conditions, as well as restore essential services, according to the MDHHS.

Those who want to apply must be the owner or purchaser of the home and must meet other eligibility requirements to qualify. To apply, .