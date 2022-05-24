FEMA Grants Expedited Damage Request For Gaylord After EF-3 Tornado

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment with state and local officials to help expedite review of the damages and response costs caused by an EF-3 tornado that moved through Gaylord last Friday.

“This assessment is a critical step in seeking federal aid for Otsego County by confirming the reported damage caused by Friday’s tornado,” said Gov. Whitmer. ”We are expediting the damage assessment process to ensure we receive all possible assistance for the people of Gaylord, as quickly as possible. Michiganders are tough, and together, we will do what it takes to rebuild.”

The PDA is the next step in the process of asking for federal assistance, and teams will be composed of personnel from FEMA, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, local governments and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Joint PDA teams, according to the Office of Gov. Whitmer, are expected to begin getting information together in the affected communities on Wednesday. They will be collecting estimated response and recovery costs, focusing on the number of damaged buildings, extent of insurance coverage, displaced individuals and threats to health and safety.