Investigators Looking Into Gaylord Price Gouging After EF-3 Tornado

Investigators have been sent to Gaylord by Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate reported price gouging after an EF-3 tornado moved through the area Friday.

“Residents who are already struggling in the wake of a natural disaster must be protected from bad actors that are intent on exploiting hardship for their own gain,” said Nessel. “My department’s investigators are on the ground in Gaylord to ensure the price of goods and services are fair and not artificially inflated to take advantage of the circumstances.”

Basic goods and services, according to the Office of the Attorney General, are top priorities after disaster strikes. The demand for these good and services increase, and scammers take advantage of that.

It is prohibited for any retailer from charging a price that is “grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold,” according to Michigan law.

If you believe a retailer is charging a price that is “grossly in excess” of what others are charging to similar products or services, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or