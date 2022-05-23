Devastation in Gaylord: Ways to Help Tornado Victims

Organizations across Otsego County and northern Michigan are stepping up to help those impacted by the tornado in Gaylord.

The has set up a tornado response fund. Donations made here will help ensure the basics are met, gaps are filled, and resources available to pick up the pieces and rebuild brick by brick.

To learn more about Otsego County Community Foundation,

The Otsego County United Way has also set up an For those interested in volunteering, they are also coordinating that effort.

To register to volunteer,

Items needed most:

totes

gas cards

cleaning supplies

hand/face/body cleansing wipes

first aid kits

food gift cards

work gloves.

Items can be donated at the Otsego County United Way office at 116 East Fifth St in Gaylord. You can call them at 989-732-8929.