Devastation in Gaylord: Consumers Energy Gets Power Restored Just Days After EF-3 Tornado

After an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord Friday, there were over 6,500 people without power.

On Sunday night, there was just three people without power.

Consumer’s Energy had crews on the ground working through the weekend to restore power.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our friends and neighbors in Gaylord as they work to recover from this tragedy,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “We’re committed to seeing the community through this event and providing any relief and comfort that we can.”

Consumers Energy joined ‘the four’ LIVE to discuss their clean-up efforts and how they were able to get power restored quickly.

They also ask that as you work to clean up, remain vigilant about watching for downed power lines. If you see one, stay 25 feet away, call 9-1-1 and then call Consumer’s Energy at 800-477-5050.