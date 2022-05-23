Devastation in Gaylord: Community Leaders, First Responders Step Up to Assist Tornado Victims

After the EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord Friday, first responders jumped into action to rescue people from collapsed buildings.

“We were searching for places where we knew the occupants,” said Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys. “We were calling them out by name to see if they were still in their damaged homes.”

Chief Claeys joined ‘the four’ LIVE to discuss the clean-up efforts and how the community is pulling together in the days after the tornado. Watch that interview above.

Community leaders have stepped up to help meet the needs of those impacted by the storm.

Kari Jo Stefanski is the founder of . She and her team jumped into action to make sure the immediate needs of families impacted are met.

She joined ‘the four’ LIVE to share the efforts the community has made to make sure everyone is taken care of and how we can help. Watch that interview above.

If you’re interested in sending donations from online or outside of the city limits, please send to The Karing Home Youth Project, PO Box 693 Gaylord MI 49735.