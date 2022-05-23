Better Business Bureau Provides Tips on How to Help with Gaylord Tornado Recovery

If you’re looking to help with relief efforts in Gaylord following Friday’s EF-3 tornado, the Better Business Bureau says to start by using well known charities.

These include and Those two charities are on the ground in Gaylord providing relief.

With many crowd-funding campaigns already underway for those in need, the Better Business Bureau also recommends that those who donate do the following:

Give to people and organizations you already know.

Review the crowdfunding site before giving as some sites post better than others.

Review the site’s description of their procedures to make sure your money is going where you intend it.

Check and see if the post describes how the funds will be used.

Do not assume that pictures represent an official connection to the person of family.

If you see a suspicious donation request, report it to the Better Business Bureau by