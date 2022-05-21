Otsego County United Way Coordinating Volunteer Efforts in Wake of EF-3 Tornado Hitting Gaylord

Michigan State Police are asking people to stay home while they work to secure and stabilize the areas of Gaylord ravaged by Friday’s tornado.

The is asking people to register to volunteer through them.

Then, once given the all clear, they will coordinate volunteer opportunities and contact those interested.

In the meantime, they are working with the American Red Cross at the E-Free Church that’s serving as a shelter.

“My peers and I have been saying that this is a marathon and not a sprint,” said Otsego County United Way executive director Erin Mann. “We’re going to be responding to this for a long time.”

To sign up to volunteer through the Otsego County United Way, .