Otsego Memorial Hospital Diverting Patients to Alternative Facilities Due to Tornado Damage in Gaylord Area

Otsego Memorial Hospital is diverting patients to alternative facilities in nearby communities following a tornado in the Gaylord area Friday.

OMH is continuing to care for existing patients using generator power. The hospital has not sustained any structural damage, but it is difficult to access the hospital due to downed powerlines and closed roads.

Munson Healthcare is currently coordinating with first response agencies, Region 7 Emergency Management and calling in additional staff.

Unless you are experiencing a medical emergency, please avoid the hospital campus and stay safe in place. If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1.