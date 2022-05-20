Gov. Whitmer Declares State of Emergency for Otsego County Following Friday’s Tornado

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared at state of emergency for Otsego County after a.

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency for Otsego County to rush resources to the affected areas, and the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response. Our state is grateful for the first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. Michiganders are tough. We are resilient. And there’s no challenge we can’t get through together.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Whitmer has made all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recover efforts in the designated area. This declaration authorizes Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what they have already been doing.

“I want to thank our brave first responders, our local police officers and firefighters, as well as the Michigan State Police Troopers who have stepped up to keep people safe,” said Sen. Jim Stamas. “It is crucial for people to stay inside if possible and stay away from any downed power lines or debris. Let’s all hug our families a little tighter, and let’s all work together to rebuild and recover from this storm together.”

Otsego County has also declared a local state of emergency which activates local emergency response and recovery plans. But since they requested a governor’s declaration, the county has determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.