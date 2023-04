Klam, Hicker & myself jump back into Phasmophobia! We use tools to figure out what ghost is haunting us and try to get out alive.

We also sit down with Nick Lockwood! A young man that has Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 but he doesn’t let that stop him from doing what he loves to do!

We also look back on the 24 hour stream we did to raise money for A Kid Again!