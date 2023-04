We tryout Minecraft but with a twist. People in my Twitch chat could use coins to dictate what happened to me in Minecraft! Super fun!

We also sit back down with FaZe Dids! The PUBG Coach for the FaZe Clan, a professional Esports Organization.

We also highlight The One Up XP Show award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and how we will be at the Cherry Capital Comic Con!