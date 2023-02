Many people in and around Esports may have heard of the pro Esports organization FaZe Clan and some people not familiar with gaming may have even heard of this huge gaming organization!



We had the honor of sitting down with FaZe’s PUBG (Player Unknown Battle Grounds) Head Coach Dylan Didiano! We look at the coaching in professional Esports! He through what he does on a daily basis and what goes into his coaching techniques! Didz also takes us down how he got into coaching and how he is learning and becoming a better coach!