Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor Give Update to November Fatal Fire

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office are releasing new details on a fatal fire that occurred in November 2021.

On Nov. 22, 2021, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal house fire located on North Morse Road in Mason County’s Sheridan Township.

The occupant of the home, 57-year-old Jeffrey Allen Grant, died in the fire along with his two dogs.

Autopsy results showed Grant was alive before the fire. Grant’s car was found in Saginaw on Nov. 26.

This has been an on-going investigation by the Mason County Detective Bureau, the MSP Fire Marshall and the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Deputies say Hope Snyder burned down Grant’s home. Additionally, they say Snyder was then in touch with friends in Alaska and was trying to get there after Grant was found dead.

Snyder allegedly stole Grant’s car, which was found in Saginaw.

Deputies followed Snyder from the MBS International Airport in Saginaw to Detroit Metro Airport, where she was arrested for stealing Grant’s car.

“We want to work for Justice, that’s our job and that’s our intent from the very beginning of this case to the end,” said Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink. “Based on the facts and evidence we have, I’m very confident.”

Hope Snyder has been arraigned on felony counts of homicide open murder, homicide murder in the first degree, first-degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree and one count of being a habitual offender.

Investigators did say Snyder and Grant were considered acquaintances, but wouldn’t say anything further.

Snyder is being held in the Mason County Jail without bond.