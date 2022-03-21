Woman Faces Murder, Arson Charges Following Mason County Fatal Fire

Almost four months after a house fire killed a man in Mason County, a woman is facing murder charges.

The fire that took place last Nov. took the life of Jeffrey Grant.

Now, Hope Snyder is facing charges of open murder, first degree murder and arson.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says Snyder also faces two counts for the killing and torturing of animals.

Snyder is in the Mason County Jail, where she’s being held without bond.

Investigators from Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police say they’ll release more information about the case at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday.