A fire on the East Bluff on Mackinac Island has left one home completely destroyed.

The Mackinac Island Fire Department was called to the fire at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and they found the home had already collapsed due to the flames. The owners only live there during the summer and no one was injured.

There were also no other structures damaged and Mayor Margaret Doud praised the fire department for their quick response and keeping everyone safe.