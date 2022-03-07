The One Up XP Show - Episode 28: Z1 Battle Royale, APEX Pro ZDavis

We take you into the “grandfather” of the battle royale genre, Z1 Battle Royale. It used to be called H1Z1 Battle Royale but they changed the name and soon after the game wasn’t very popular anymore. Still a great game if you have ever wondered what a stripped down battle royale looked like.

We also sit down with ZDavis. A student, student athlete, a pro and on top of that living his personal life! Dude is a very busy person!

We also preview some of the big titles that have dropped so far!