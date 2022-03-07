New Hampton Hotel In Manistee Includes Boat Launch and Restaurant

UPDATE 4/25/23 4:35 p.m.

A new Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Manistee is expected to create 45 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The hotel is being built at 101 S. Lakeshore Dr., the site of the old Lakeshore Motel.

Hotel Ventures Manistee, LLC says the hotel will be five stories with 102 rooms, along with a restaurant, common space and connection to the public park on the Lake Michigan waterfront. The project also includes new sidewalks, bike lanes, public parking and a boat launch.

Manistee is supporting the project through a 10-year Commercial Rehabilitation Act abatement valued at $1.2 million and through brownfield funds of around $453,000.

3/7/22 6:30 p.m.

New Hotel to be Built in Downtown Manistee

Last Friday was the groundbreaking for a new hotel being built on Manistee’s shoreline.

A Hampton Inn and Suites will go where the Lakeshore Motel now stands.

The hotel will be five stories with 102 rooms, and is expected bring $17 million dollars of economic activity to the downtown area and regional economy.

“The $27 million dollar investment will bring dozens of jobs to Manistee but most importantly it will make a new market niche for visitors to come and visit our downtown,” said Marc Miller, Director of Economic Development in Manistee.

The hotel plans on opening in May 2023.

