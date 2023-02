There are a few people in your life where you look at what they do and you might say, ‘Man, you have a lot on your plate.’ Well this young man might be one of those people after you hear all of the things he has going on.



·

A pro esport athlete in Apex Legends, a college student at Grand Valley State University pursuing a degree in engineering, a college esport athlete for GVSU, a job and not to mention a human being with a life!

Talk about a full list of items! Listen to Zach “ZDavis” Davis and see what makes him dive head first into a full schedule!