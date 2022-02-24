War in Ukraine Brings Realism to Military Training at Camp Grayling

The war in Ukraine has placed everyone on high alert, especially in the military.

Camp Grayling prepares soldiers in the event they’re deployed to a warzone.

Colonel Scott Meyers, Post Commander at Camp Grayling, says the Russian invasion of Ukraine brings realism to their military training.

“Eastern Europe very much looks similar to what we see here in northern Michigan. So creating and training those types of environments is important to our warfighter,” said Col. Meyers.

The Michigan National Guard has a partnership with Latvia, a country bordering Russia.

“Every year, Latvians come here to camp Grayling to train with our forces, so we have a real close relationship with those in Eastern Europe,” said Col. Meyers.

Soldiers preparing for whatever world crisis may occur.

“Whenever we go into conflict, we need our ally partners,” said Col. Meyers. “Working through communication training, how do you train together? How do you work together? Building those relationships are all important to what we do.”

As of now, Camp Grayling has not been put on alert but is prepared if it does happen.

“We, of course, train for America’s worst day and our allies’ worst day. But we certainly are the ones that are always hoping for peace,” said Col. Meyers.

Colonel Meyers believes sending more active U.S. troops to Germany will help stabilize Europe.

“I think by providing that face to our soldiers, having the U.S. flag in some of our allied partners, I think acts as a deterrent,” said Col. Meyers.