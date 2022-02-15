The One Up XP Show - Episode 26: Super People, A Kid Again Esports, Coaches Round Table Pt. 1

Super People is a new free battle royale game on Steam for PC. I was set on winning a game and dominating it but unfortunately I could not pull a win! Myself, Klam, Casey and Cody jump into a game and we give it our best! A Very tough learning curve to this game but once you get it down it is fun!

We sit down with Amy Vining who is the Executive Director of A Kid Again the Michigan Chapter! A Kid Again is organization that helps family create wonderful memories for families who have a child or children living with life threatening conditions. They have just introduced the Michigan Chapter and they have also just introduced their E-Sports team! Amy tells us what is going one with A Kid Again and Esports but also how we can help or get involved! If you would like to find out more head.

We also start a new segment here on The One Up XP Show! It is called The Coaches Round Table! Four topics, three Coaches and we discuss! This segment will be split into four segments, with Segment 1 here in the episode. Adam Antor, Carl Leone and Chris Bilski join me and we talk about some topics that are impacting the collegiate Esports scene.