One Up XP Show Podcast: Coaches Roundtable, Part 1

A new idea for The One Up XP Show! Four subjects impacting the collegiate Esports scene, with three coaches.

We scoop up Adam Antor, Chris Bilski and Carl Leone in the first episode of The Coaches Roundtable! There will be four segments to this and the first one is identifying and supporting high school Esports. Enjoy!