We had a viewer of the streams by the name of “I” who wanted to play some Fortnite so we said sure! Lets do this! “I” dropped in with us and carried Klam and myself to a victory royale! A great kid and a great game!

We also sit down with one of the biggest high schools in Northern Michigan to talk about their new Esports Club Team! Traverse City Central! Jacob Snover the team captain talks to us on how this got off the ground and what he had to do to start this program!