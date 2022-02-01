The One Up XP Show - Episode 23: Storm Chasers, Siena Heights Campus Visit

I put on my weatherman hat and grab Klam to join in storm chasing! Storm Chasers is the name of this game and it is a lot of fun! It is actually pretty

science accurate which I was pleasantly surprised with! Very awesome game!

We travel down to Adrian, Michigan to check out Siena Heights University’s campus and Esports program. We get a tour and a sit down with Coach Rob! Awesome man and awesome program!

We have a new segment this week called Headlines and we talked about Grand Valley State University opening their new Esports Center and Xbox buying Activision/Blizzard.