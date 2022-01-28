Over 100 Dogs Found On East Bay Twp. Property During Blight Complaint Cleanup

More Than 100 Dogs Found On East Bay Twp. Property Following Blight Complaint More Than 100 Dogs Found On East Bay Twp. Property Following Blight Complaint (9and10news Site Staff)

More than 100 dogs, most alive, were found on an East Bay Township property in Grand Traverse County after deputies were called to a blight complaint Friday.

According to East Bay Township officials, the 86th District Court issued a court order holding a property owner in civil contempt, assessed fines and directed the property owner to clean up all blight in violation of the East Bay Township Junk Ordinance. The deadline to clean up the property on Supply Road was Friday.

When the property owner did not comply with the deadline, East Bay Township, Grand Traverse County Animal Control and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office entered the property and took measures to clean it up.

Advertisement

While removing unlicensed and unregistered cars which contributed to the blight, about 20 dogs that were malnourished and without food or water were found. At least one dog was found dead. When deputies entered the home, another 100-plus dogs were found.

Stay with 9&10 News as we work to bring you more information.

© 2023 - 910 Media Group