One Up XP Show Podcast: Lambton College, Part 1

We have talked with many college programs over the last 5 months but this one is a bit special. Yes they have a varsity esports program but they also have something most don’t have and that is a bonified Esports Academic Program! The first of its kind a few years back this two-year diploma is called Esports Entrepreneurship & Administration Program!

Located just across the way from Port Huron in Sarnia Ontario, Lambton College is a leader in many things including this very unique opportunity. We sit down with Matthew Hutchinson who is the program coordinator. We talk everything that this program has to offer, how to get into Lambton and the difference between U.S. colleges and Canadian colleges. Enjoy!

