One Up XP Show Podcast: Aquinas College Esports, Part 1

Aquinas College Esports was setup by Adam Antor who we had on our podcasts not to long ago. He has moved to Florida Southern College and is building a program there. Now Aquinas needed the next step to move in and take over and they have certainly found that with Riley Long.

I sat down with Riley and got his background and it was easy to see this will be the next step for Aquinas. He oozes the love for video games and esports that any program needs! Competitive gaming started years ago for him but he then put it on the back burner to pursue his engineering degree. His brother took up the gaming mantle and pushed Riley to get back in the game but as a manager, an esports organization owner and now College Esports Coach!

He took over the reigns at Aquinas in October and just in that short amount of time he has already accomplished some big tasks! This podcast and talk flew by as we learned about what “Riley Spin” he is putting on things to grow the already great Aquinas College Esports Program!

