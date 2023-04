This week we say goodbye to Chapter 2 of Fortnite. So that means an Epic end game event and hello Chapter 3! LifeStyles, BigBrrrr and myself take on the Fortnite Chapter 2 end event!

We sit down with Chris Bilski from Grand Valley State University! We talk Grand Rapids, Esports, Grand Valley and family! The programs that he has built and how they are super successful and what he looks to accomplish at Grand Valley in the new future!