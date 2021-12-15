One Up XP Show: Davenport University Esports, Part 1

<div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-18wgwvq-0 gKMRUh block-margin-bottom"><p>Some people do one job and that is it. Most coaches and teachers wear multiple hats and most times that just comes with the territory. Most Esports programs usually has someone who is really good at wearing many hats and a person who is really good at time priority. After listening to this podcast you will realize how good Colin Graham is at wearing multiple hats!<br> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1178525998&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no">

·

This man was a tremendous sit down and again very driven human being. He stepped into the Head Coach spot at Davenport a few years back and the achievements he has helped the program earn is too many to count! The most recent being their JV CS:GO team took home the National Championship! His first as a head coach and well earned by this team!

We talk at length about Esports, how the college level esports works and what is in the future. You can see the motivation pouring out of this man along with the passion to be better! Enjoy!