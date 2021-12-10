One Up XP Show Podcast: Grand Valley State Esports, Part 3

Grand Rapids has many colleges to choose from and numerous esports programs as well! We start our tour of the Grand Rapids area with a new program. Grand Valley State University!

Christopher Bilski took the Grand Valley job after a successful stint in Ohio. Grand Rapids is home for him and he knows what the Grand Valley name means to Grand Rapids. He has also worked with 2 others that we have had on The One Up XP Show Podcast, Adam Antor and Carl Leone.

Chris steps into a new program looking to build and succeed at a very big level. We sit down and talk at length about what Esports and Grand Rapids has to offer but what the goals are for this new and upcoming program.

