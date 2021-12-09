The One Up XP Show – Episode 15: Human Fall Flat, Florida Southern Esports

Klam and I play a game called Human Fall Flat this week. Your characters have the balance of a toddler and you try and solve puzzles! A really great and fun game for all ages!

Our podcast highlight this week is from a man that many guests have told me you need to get him on the show! Adam Antor the head of Florida Southern College now after building a very successful program at Aquinas in Grand Rapids. He also finished runner up for the Collegiate Esport Ambassador of the Year Award! This man knows his stuff and he takes the time to talk esports, programs and what I have coined the “Adam Effect” because it seems any person that interacts with this man is successful!