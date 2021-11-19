One Up XP Show Podcast: Immortals

Michigan and the Great Lakes region has a ton of potential and talent when it comes to Esports. We are a hub for collegiate Esports and high schools continue to pop up just as quickly as many colleges. When it comes to professional Esports teams we don’t have a many but that is about to change.

Immortals is a pro Esports organization with franchise teams in some of the biggest games in the world! They have been based in LA for several years but that is about to change! They have announced they are moving and basing themselves out of the Great Lakes Region! That is a massive announcement for the Midwest and Esports!

They see the untapped potential and talent and want to show what we have to offer. They are going to make a all female Valorant team based out of the Great Lakes as well. We had the honor of sitting down with their CEO Jordan Sherman who was born and raised in Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan! We pick his brain on this move and what they are planning to do connecting with colleges and the Esports community in the Great Lakes! Enjoy!

