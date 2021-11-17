One Up XP Show Podcast: GamerDoc

All athletes have trainers. Traditional sports have numerous fields of medical professionals so why is this not so much a field in Esports?

Some may say it isn’t as taxing or as physical or as demanding as traditional sports. Well science says otherwise.

This is where this weeks guest is blazing her own path! GamerDoc is a licensed medical professional that is here to give us science and Esports! She talks to us on how medical professionals are needed in this field for things like better training, to improve faster and hopefully take care of a longer career. She has a book out called “Handbook of Esports Medicine” which deep dives into the medical side of Esports!

Advertisement

GamerDoc is from Michigan! She is a diehard Lions fan, a video game lover and a doctor! She has recently jumped onboard with the Pro Esports team Evil Geniuses to help keep their players healthy and avoid injury!

I was lucky enough to have just over 45 minutes of this amazing humans time to see what this side of Esports is and why it is needed! Enjoy!

© 2023 - 910 Media Group