The One Up XP Show - Episode 12: Suite 776 Part 2, Content Creator Dexb0t

We pick up with part 2 of Suite 776! We deep dive more into this horror game and see what we can learn about this wild apartment!

We sit down with Dex “Dexb0t”, another content creator at the time of this podcast who has built a well known brand around his gameplay, personality and fun! We talk to him about social media, content creation and what could be next. We learned shortly after this podcast that he took his shot and followed his dream, he is now the Social Community Manager for Call of Duty at Activision!