One Up XP Show Podcast: Dakota Lee, Part 1

When you deep dive into video games, movies or comic books there usually is a big brain and a steady hand behind these medias! When you think of video games you may not think of the artist behind the graphics. Most video games start off as illustrations or art and then turned into graphics and a playable form.

Dakota Lee from Traverse City is that artist! He is a freelance artist and concept artist that does tremendous work on in many different forms. We deep dive into how this started for him, what it is like drawing in a digital age and where he went to learn the digital process! Enjoy!

