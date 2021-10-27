One Up XP Show Podcast: Ziytex, Part 1

When it comes to content creation and building your brand many just fall into it or have over the past several years. My buddy Eli “Ziytex” has been building his brand for years! Starting off playing video games and taking his competitive Call of Duty love to streaming he is now exploring more new territory, college!

We sit down with Ziytex to talk about streaming, his brand, what his next move was and how he ended up at Northwood playing on their Call of Duty team and also casting!

I have watched this kid from a distance the last several years and have even met him at an event. Just like many of us it takes so big steps sometimes to figure out what is next and we talked at length about why he chose college and what is next after college. Enjoy!

