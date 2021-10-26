The One Up XP Show- Episode 9: Lunch Lady, Boise State Esports, Oakland University Esports

Klam, Unknown and myself play a game called Lunch Lady. We have to sneak through the school at night for the exam answers before the Lunch Lady catches us and tries to kill us!

Our podcast highlights start with Dr. Chris Haskell who is the head coach of the Esports program at Boise State University. We talk to Doc about their program, and the way video games are now compared to how they use to be a few generations back. Doc dropped some knowledge on us with the research that Boise is doing and introduces us to their many titles.

Our next podcast is part 1 of 3 parts with Carl Leone from Oakland University. He is the head of the Esports program their and has the right blue prints to build a great program! Newish to the scene, like many, this program has impressive numbers already.