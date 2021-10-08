One Up XP Show Podcast: Boise State’s Dr. Chris Haskell, Part 1

When you think of Boise State you might think of the blue field turf and their football team but they have one of the best Esports programs in the country.

Led by Dr. Chris Haskell, who was the the National Esports Coach of the Year 2019-2020, this program has a lot to offer. Very professional broadcasting, numerous titles that they continue to be at the top of the line in and not to mention one of the best arenas around.

“Doc” sits down with us to talk about their program, their achievements and what Collegiate Esports was, is and could be in the future! This wealth of knowledge is seen by most of his peers as the best around. Take a listen and enjoy!

