The One Up XP Show - Episode 4: SplitGate, BDawg GG Org, Broadcaster Matrym

First we take you into a game called SplitGate. This game is a twist on the classic 4v4 player vs player concept with portals that you can

sneak through and surprise the enemy.

We highlight two more podcasts with a few good friends! The first being with BDawg who setup the Rainbow 6 Seige team at University of Toledo

and dabbled in the semi pro league before becoming a content creator for Guidance Gaming.

The next highlighted podcast is with a caster and analysis Matt Oattes or as you may know him, Matrym. He takes us through the world of casting

for Esports and what his journey has looked like so far. Enjoy!