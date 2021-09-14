The One Up XP Show – Episode 3: Apex Legends, PUBG Pro PurdyKurty, Guidance Gaming BDawg

We dive into Arenas Mode in Apex Legends. My buddies Ryan Hunt and Lif3Styl3s introduce me to the new mode in the classic battle royale game.

Our first podcast we highlight is with a pro PUBG player, PurdyKurty. Curtis Bond who explains what the pro life is like and how it is playing for

the Esports Org TSM FTX.

Our next podcast is with Ferris State Esports program! Jonathon Eaton, the esports coordinator, sits down with us and explains what is happening at

Ferris with this tremendously fast growing program.

In a new segment we looks at the new consoles, pc parts and games releasing for this upcoming holiday season! Parents this will help you with what is

coming out and what to expect this season as you search for the latest and greatest gadgets and games.

We have another set of highlights but this time from Fortnite! Thunderklam, BigBrrr and myself have a hilarious fun time.

We highlight 2 more podcasts with a few good friends! The first being with BDawg who setup the Rainbow 6 Seige team at University of Toledo

and dabbled in the semi pro league before becoming a content creator for Guidance Gaming.

The next highlighted podcast is with a caster and analysis Matt Oattes or as you may know him, Matrym. He takes us through the world of casting

for Esports and what his journey has looked like so far. Enjoy!