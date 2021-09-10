One Up XP Show Podcast: Matt “Matrym” Oates – Part 1

In every fan-watched event a caster is needed for many purposes. In Esports, especially right now, a caster is more than a traditional caster. They have to get you familiar with what is happening just in case you don’t know what is happening. They have to deliver everything in a crisp and clear way while also keeping track of the action. Matrym does of all of this plus more.

He is a top-tier caster that didn’t necessarily plan on his current path but he has found a home entertaining, informing and including you in all of the action.

We sit down and talk about Esports, casting and the opportunities that are available to kids now.

