EGLE Gives PFAS Update on Camp Grayling

EGLE has been investigating PFAS contamination in various parts of Northern Michigan.

Camp Grayling has been one spot where they have been focused on testing the levels of contamination.

On Thursday, EGLE wanted to update the public on the status of their investigation.

The Army National Guard, EGLE, and Camp Grayling hosted a virtual town hall meeting.

They say the areas they detected have decreased in size over the last two years, and say this last week, their crews have taken more samples from places like Lake Margrethe.

“The highest total PFAS in the area the value was about 2,228 parts per trillion and this data is consistent with what the Guard or EGLE have previously identified,” said Sesha Kallakuri with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

EGLE says they expect to have the results to current PFAS levels around Camp Grayling by the end of September.