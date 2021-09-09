Skip to Main
News

EGLE Gives PFAS Update on Camp Grayling

9and10news Site Staff
09/09/2021 11:17 PM EDT

EGLE Gives PFAS Update on Camp Grayling

E3ac5b1b 618d 490f 8671 32f1457dbe71

E3AC5B1B-618D-490F-8671-32F1457DBE71... (9and10news Site Staff)

EGLE has been investigating PFAS contamination in various parts of Northern Michigan.

Camp Grayling has been one spot where they have been focused on testing the levels of contamination.

On Thursday, EGLE wanted to update the public on the status of their investigation.

The Army National Guard, EGLE, and Camp Grayling hosted a virtual town hall meeting.

They say the areas they detected have decreased in size over the last two years, and say this last week, their crews have taken more samples from places like Lake Margrethe.

“The highest total PFAS in the area the value was about 2,228 parts per trillion and this data is consistent with what the Guard or EGLE have previously identified,” said Sesha Kallakuri with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. 

EGLE says they expect to have the results to current PFAS levels around Camp Grayling by the end of September.

EGLE Gives PFAS Update on Camp Grayling EGLE Gives PFAS Update on Camp Grayling (9and10news Site Staff)

© 2023 - 910 Media Group

In this article:
Camp Grayling, Environment

Popular