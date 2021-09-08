One Up XP Show Podcast: Brendan Bennekamper aka Bdawg – Esports/Content Creation

Sometimes your friends just make for the best interview. Brendan aka Bdawg is a friend and current team member of mine in the Gaming Organization, Guidance Gaming. Bdawg has a very good grasp on Esports and what it takes to create content.

Bdawg started the Rainbow 6 Siege Esport teams at the University of Toledo and coached them at one point. After graduation he joined Guidance Gaming and continued with Rainbow 6 at a high level. He has since become a content creator and understands the importance of brand.

Bdawg takes us through what it takes to start an Esports program at a college level and what it takes to continue once you graduate.

