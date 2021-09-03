One Up XP Show Podcast: Ferris State University Esports

Collegiate Esports is growing but is still very new! Many schools are starting to get teams and navigate what is still considered the wild wild west.

We sit down with Jonathon Eaton the Advisor for Ferris State Esports and we talk about being a relatively new school to the Esport community, their goals in the upcoming year, how kids can get involved and that education comes first and games come second.

We also talked about the production aspect of Esports and the amazing things they offer kids interested in broadcasting, production or the behind the scenes of Esports activities. He also informed me of the Michigan Bandwidth Bowl.

